US F-35 lands safely after Iran mission; report says it may have been hit

A U.S. F-35 fighter jet was apparently forced to make an emergency landing at a regional U.S. airbase after flying a combat mission over Iran, U.S. officials said.

“The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition,” U.S. Central Command spokesman Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins said.

Hawkins added that the incident is under investigation. Citing sources familiar with the matter, CNN reported the aircraft is believed to have been struck by Iranian fire.

If confirmed, it would mark the first known U.S. jet hit by Iranian fire since the start of the war.

There have been other incidents involving U.S. aircraft in recent weeks. Kuwait mistakenly shot down three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets earlier this month. All crew members ejected and were safely recovered.

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Last week, a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft was lost over Iraq, killing all six people on board, U.S. Central Command said. Officials said the plane was on a combat mission over “friendly” territory and that the incident was not caused by hostile or friendly fire.

The incidents come as fighting intensifies, with Israel and Iran targeting oil and gas facilities.

President Donald Trump said he was not aware in advance of Israel’s strike on Iran’s oil infrastructure and does not support the action. He also warned Iran against retaliating against oil facilities in neighboring Gulf nations

"NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar - In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In a sign that the war could stretch on, the Pentagon is requesting $200 billion to help pay for the conflict.