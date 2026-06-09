Trump blames Iran for downing US helicopter, vows to retaliate

President Donald Trump has vowed to retaliate after claiming Iran shot down a U.S. military helicopter patrolling near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

"There were two pilots involved. Both are safe and uninjured," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The U.S. military said it used a sea drone to rescue the pilots off the coast of Oman. It is believed to be the first known time a drone boat has carried out a personnel recovery mission at sea.

"The drone picked them up and transported them to another location on the water, where they were then hoisted into a helicopter for further transport," CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins said.

RELATED STORY | Trump demands Israel and Iran stand down as new hostilities threaten ceasefire

The drone boat used in the rescue was manufactured by Saronic Technologies, a defense technology company based in Austin, Texas. According to published specifications, the vessel has a range of 1,000 nautical miles and can carry up to 1,000 pounds.

The latest incident raises questions about the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. While Trump said the U.S. would respond, the White House has also maintained that Iran wants to make a deal to end the conflict.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Tuesday that foreign forces operating in the region face constant risks due to "human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire."

He said the best way to reduce those risks is for foreign forces to leave the area.

