Interactive: Could you afford a surprise $400 bill? The answer varies by race

New data from Motley Fool Money and the Federal Reserve reveals how race shapes whether a family can weather a financial emergency — and the gaps are wider than most people realize.

A single unexpected expense — a car repair, a medical co-pay, a broken appliance — can derail a household that isn't financially cushioned. Four hundred dollars is the number researchers use to test that readiness. And the data shows that whether a family can cover it depends heavily on race.

Explore where you fit in this picture, see how the data breaks down across racial and ethnic groups, and find out what financial experts say about the patterns behind the numbers.

$400 — Emergency Readiness Threshold

20% — Black Households Unprepared

$1,000+ — Cash Reserve Benchmark

The $400 emergency test isn't arbitrary. Researchers at the Federal Reserve have used it for years as a proxy for household financial fragility — the idea being that a four-hundred-dollar surprise, the kind that happens to nearly everyone at some point, shouldn't be catastrophic. But for millions of American families, it is.

New analysis from Motley Fool Money, drawing on Federal Reserve data, shows that the ability to pass that test is not evenly distributed. Race and ethnicity are among the strongest predictors of whether a household has that basic financial cushion — and the gaps reveal something deeper than income alone.

How Much Do You Know About America's Racial Wealth Gap?

Four questions. The answers may surprise you.

According to Federal Reserve data, what percentage of Black households cannot cover an unexpected $400 expense?

9% — That's actually the figure for White households — one of the lowest rates in the study. Black households face a rate more than twice as high.

14% — Close to the midpoint, but the actual figure is higher. The Motley Fool Money analysis of Federal Reserve data put it at 20%.

20% — Correct. One in five Black households couldn't cover a $400 emergency — compared to 9% of White households and just 2% of Asian households.

30% — The figure is significant but not quite that high — it stands at 20%, according to Federal Reserve data analyzed by Motley Fool Money.

Which racial or ethnic group reported the HIGHEST rate of cash reserves above $1,000?

White households — White households are close — 70% have more than $1,000 in cash — but one group edged them out by a meaningful margin.

Asian households — Correct. 80% of Asian families reported having more than $1,000 in liquid cash — 10 percentage points higher than the 70% figure for White households.

Hispanic households — The data did not report a $1,000+ cash reserve figure for Hispanic households — but the group's 18% rate of $400 unpreparedness suggests lower overall cushion.

All groups reported the same rate — Far from it — the gap between the highest group (Asian, 80%) and the lowest documented ($400 unprepared Black households at 20%) is one of the study's central findings.

Which group reported the HIGHEST average financial worry score, according to the Motley Fool Money study?

Black Americans — Despite facing the highest rate of financial vulnerability on the $400 measure, Black Americans did not report the highest worry score in this study.

Hispanic and Latino Americans — Hispanic and Latino Americans actually reported the LOWEST average financial worry score — 3.3 out of 5 — not the highest.

White Americans — Correct — and counterintuitive. White Americans reported the highest average financial worry score at 3.6 out of 5, even though they have lower rates of actual financial vulnerability than Black and Hispanic households.

Asian Americans — Asian households showed the strongest financial cushion in the study — 80% have $1,000+ in cash and only 2% couldn't cover $400 — but the study's worry score data pointed elsewhere.

What is the scale used to measure financial worry in the Motley Fool Money study?

1 to 10 — A 10-point scale is common in surveys, but this study used a narrower range — which makes the differences between groups more meaningful than they might initially appear.

1 to 5 — Correct. The worry scale runs from 1 to 5. White Americans averaged 3.6 and Hispanic and Latino Americans averaged 3.3 — a gap that is notable given the relative financial cushion White households report.

1 to 4 — Not quite — the scale goes to 5. That matters because a score of 3.6 out of 5 puts White Americans well above the midpoint on worry, despite their lower rates of actual financial hardship.

1 to 100 — The study used a 5-point scale, not a percentage-based index. White Americans scored 3.6 and Hispanic and Latino Americans scored 3.3 on that scale.

One of the most striking findings in the data is the mismatch between actual financial vulnerability and reported worry. White Americans — who have the lowest rates of $400 unpreparedness and the highest rates of $1,000+ cash reserves among the groups studied — scored highest on financial worry. Hispanic and Latino Americans, who face an 18% rate of $400 unpreparedness, reported the lowest average worry score.

Researchers note that worry scores reflect how often respondents say they think about their finances — a measure that doesn't always align with objective financial hardship. That gap between felt stress and documented risk is itself a window into how differently financial pressure is experienced across communities.

Common Assumptions About the Racial Wealth Gap — Checked

Worrying about money most means you're in the most financial danger.

Verdict: mostly false

The Motley Fool Money data found White Americans reported the highest financial worry score (3.6 out of 5) — yet they have the lowest rate of $400 unpreparedness (9%) and the second-highest rate of $1,000+ cash reserves (70%). Worry and actual financial vulnerability do not track together cleanly across racial groups.

Most American households can handle a small financial emergency.

Verdict: mixed

For some groups, yes — only 2% of Asian households and 9% of White households couldn't cover $400. But 20% of Black households and 18% of Hispanic households could not, meaning emergency unpreparedness disproportionately concentrates in communities of color.

Cash savings are the primary emergency tool across all racial groups.

Verdict: true

The most common method cited across all racial and ethnic groups for covering an unexpected $400 expense was money from a checking or savings account — making the savings gap between groups a direct measure of emergency resilience.

Your Emergency Readiness Profile

The $400 threshold is a starting point — researchers also track the $1,000 mark as a more robust buffer. Both figures come from Federal Reserve data analyzed by Motley Fool Money.

About This Study: How the Data Was Collected

The financial vulnerability data in this story comes from the Federal Reserve, using the $400 emergency expense test as its readiness benchmark. Motley Fool Money compiled and analyzed that data alongside additional survey research on financial worry scores.

Financial worry scores are based on self-reported frequency of worry — how often respondents say they think about their financial situation — using a scale of 1 to 6. Because worry is self-reported, it can diverge from objective financial condition, which is why researchers track both measures separately.

The $400 benchmark has been a standard Federal Reserve measure for over a decade, tracking whether households can cover a hypothetical unexpected expense without borrowing or going without necessities.

The $400 gap is not just a data point — it maps onto real decisions families make every week: whether to skip a doctor's visit because the co-pay isn't available, whether to drive on a tire that needs replacing because there's no cash to fix it, whether to go to sleep hungry because the money ran out. Separately, 37% of Americans say they've experienced the latter.

Understanding where the racial divide in emergency preparedness comes from — and what it would take to close it — is one of the defining financial policy questions facing the country. The data from Motley Fool Money and the Federal Reserve gives America readers a clearer picture of exactly how wide that gap is, and where they fit within it.

Building a $400 Emergency Cushion: Where to Start

Know your actual number — Before setting a savings goal, calculate exactly what a realistic emergency would cost you — car repair, medical visit, appliance replacement. The Federal Reserve uses $400 as the standard benchmark. Open a dedicated emergency fund — Keeping emergency savings separate from your everyday checking account makes it less likely you'll spend it — and easier to track whether you've hit the $400 and $1,000 milestones researchers use. Automate a small recurring transfer — Even $10 or $20 per paycheck adds up. Reaching $400 in liquid savings takes about five months at $20 a week — a milestone that moves a household out of the most financially vulnerable category. Track your progress against the benchmarks — The data shows two key thresholds: $400 (basic emergency readiness) and $1,000 (the marker that 70–80% of White and Asian households have cleared). Knowing which tier you're in helps you set a realistic next goal.

Sources for this data

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