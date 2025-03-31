ICE detains student at Minnesota State University without explanation

School officials said Monday federal agents arrested a student near the Minnesota State University campus in Mankato, south of Minneapolis.

"Last Friday, at an off-campus residence, one of our students was detained by officials from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. No reason was given. The university has received no information from ICE, and they have not requested any information from us," the university said in a message to students and staff.

The incident is the second such arrest in Minnesota in several days and the latest in a string of ICE arrests of students across the nation.

Officials at the University of Minnesota said on Saturday that ICE arrested an international student the preceding week at an off-campus residence near the school's Twin Cities campus. The cause for their arrest was not known.

And Last week at Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts, a Turkish graduate student was detained by federal authorities.

A witness recorded video on Tuesday of authorities detaining Rumeysa Öztürk on a sidewalk in a Boston suburb. The officers were wearing masks when they appeared to put her in handcuffs and walk her to a black vehicle.

U.S. authorities determined she had “engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization that relishes the killing of Americans,” according to reporting by The Associated Press.

Officials have not provided evidence showing Öztürk engaging in such activities.

Several other students have been arrested on national security concerns, many of them after they participated in pro-Palestinian protests.