Tufts says it had no prior knowledge of plans for authorities to detain student

Tufts University sent an email to alumni on Thursday, detailing what school officials know about a Turkish graduate student who was detained by federal authorities.

A witness recorded video on Tuesday of authorities detaining Rumeysa Öztürk on a sidewalk in a Boston suburb. The officers were wearing masks when they appeared to put her in handcuffs and walk her to a black vehicle.

"The university had no knowledge of this incident in advance, did not share any information with federal authorities prior to the event," the email to alumni says.

The email goes on to say that the incident took place outside an off-campus apartment that is not affiliated with the university.

RELATED STORY | Under threat from Trump, Columbia University agrees to policy changes

The Associated Press reports that Öztürk was detained and had her visa revoked after U.S. authorities determined she had “engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization that relishes the killing of Americans.”

Officials have not provided evidence showing Öztürk engaging in such activities.

Those who know Öztürk told The Associated Press that she was not heavily involved in pro-Palestinian protests — only co-authoring an op-ed in a student newspaper that called for the university to cut ties with Israel over the war in Gaza.

RELATED STORY | Columbia University student says his detention is indicative of anti-Palestinian racism in US

Israel launched its assault on the enclave after the October 11, 2023, Hamas attacks, which killed more than 1,000 people and saw hundreds taken hostage.

The Trump administration has vowed to crack down on pro-Palestinian protesters who it believes are supporting terrorist organizations.

Öztürk is reportedly being held at a Louisiana federal detention center.

