Watch Now
U.S. NewsHispanic Heritage Month

Actions

Hispanic women fueling US economy, report says

A report from Bank of America found that the Latina contribution to the U.S. economy is significant, and that it has made it stronger.
A report from Bank of America found that the Latina contribution to the U.S. economy is significant, and that Hispanic women make up over 30% of labor force growth. (Scripps News)
Employees at a company gather around a desk to collaborate.
Posted
and last updated

Hispanic women are making significant contributions to the U.S. economy.

A report by Bank of America found that Latinas are responsible for 30.2% of growth in the U.S. labor force since 2010. The data also shows that Hispanic women in the U.S. contributed to a total economic output equal to $1.3 trillion in 2021.

RELATED STORY | Meet the first Asian-Latina-African American to win Miss Georgia Teen USA

Jennifer Auerbach-Rodriguez, an executive focusing on strategic growth markets at Merrill Wealth Management, told Scripps News, "$1.3 trillion is a massive number ... it is larger than the economic contribution of Florida, but it is also greater than the economies for 47 to 50 of the states in the United States. It is incredible ... it is about levels of education, it is about labor force participation, it is about real income growth. It is a story about entrepreneurship."

Latina contributions to the U.S. global domestic product have doubled in the past 10 years
Chart showing states in the U.S. and Latina GDP contributions.

The data found that Hispanic women are major economic drivers for the U.S. economy.

Auerbach-Rodriguez said, "It is incredibly powerful to see not only Latinos now representing $3.6 trillion in GDP, but in the role that specifically Hispanic women play."

The research, funded by Bank of America, was called the "first of its kind" in a statement from the bank — which was led by professors Matthew Fienup, a Ph.D at California Lutheran University and David Hayes-Bautista, a Ph. D at UCLA's Geffen School of Medicine.

Bank of America said in their research findings that the Latina contribution to GDP "grew at 2.7 times the rate of the GDP of Non-Hispanics between 2010 to 2021."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

U.S. News
America Tonight show promo with Maritsa Georgiou

Get a look at America’s news tonight with Maritsa Georgiou.

In Case You Missed It

Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.