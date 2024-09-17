Meet the first Asian-Latina-African American to win Miss Georgia Teen USA

Miss Georgia Teen USA 2024 Ava Colindres made history as the first Asian-Latina-African American to hold the title and she has used her platform to encourage others to celebrate the beauty of their differences.

Colindres joined Scripps News' "Morning Rush" to discuss her experience as a history-making pageant winner and how she is living by the words, "What makes you different makes you beautiful."

She said being the only multicultural student in her grade made it difficult for her in school, and she didn't have a role model. This is what inspired her to become a role model for others.

Colindres said she wanted to pursue pageants after seeing her cousin participate in them. After her first one, she fell in love. She said her favorite part about pageants is the voice and platform they provide, which can ultimately inspire change.

After winning Miss Georgia Teen USA, Colindres received first runner-up in Miss Teen USA 2024.

Watch the full interview with Colindres in the video above.