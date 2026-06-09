Hikers rescued from Alabama caves after severe weather

Alabama officials are urging residents to use caution after severe weather affected parts of the state over the weekend.

Officials said one person had to be rescued Sunday from Mother's Finest Cave in the Stevenson area.

The same day, 13 other people were helped to safety from Tumbling Rock Cave.

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No serious injuries were reported in either incident.

Officials said recent rainfall has created challenges in the area. According to Jackson County officials, some locations received more than half a foot of rain on Sunday.

Forecasters are calling for additional rain this week.