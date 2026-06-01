Dog rescued from remote island after being swept out to sea

A dog that was swept out to sea in Australia survived by swimming to a nearby island.

According to Marine Rescue NSW, operators received multiple calls from concerned community members after spotting the dog in distress offshore.

The dog was found on Snapper Island, about 12 miles north of Port Douglas, Australia.

Upon arrival, volunteers went ashore and, after almost an hour of coaxing, safely retrieved the dog.

“The dog was fortunate to have reached Snapper Island, and equally fortunate that sea conditions were exceptionally calm at the time of the incident," said Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Glenn Sullivan.

Crews were ultimately able to get the pup aboard a rescue craft before returning to the mainland.

“We are hopeful the rangers will be able to reunite the dog with its owner as soon as possible," said Sullivan.

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