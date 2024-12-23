Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts with sudden new activity

One of the world's most active volcanoes, Kilauea in Hawaii, is erupting again.

The latest eruption is taking places in the volcano's caldera, at its summit. The eruption follows a surge in seismic activity that started early in the morning on Monday.

Webcam footage of the caldera from the U.S. Geological Survey showed lava geysering into the air, which reached 270 feet at its highest point.

USGS scientist Ken Hon, who leads the staff at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, said in briefing Monday the eruption manifested quickly.

"The onset of this was very rapid. We had kind of normal background activity through most of the night. At about 1:30, the seismicity really picked up this morning. By 2 am we could see we were measuring seismicity related to a crack that was opening, being forced open by magma as it moved toward the surface."

RELATED STORY | An Icelandic volcano is erupting for the 4th time since December

According to the observatory, the eruption may generate hazards including volcanic smog, which may spread on the wind and carry sulphur dioxide content that can aggravate respiratory health problems.

The agency also warned that more cracking and fissure activity could occur at any time, and that lava should be taken seriously in the event of an eruption.

"Hawaiian lava flows generally advance slowly downslope and can be avoided by people. They can destroy everything in their paths including vegetation and infrastructure—which can cut off road access and utilities."

Kilauea last erupted in September and June of this year.

An overflow of lava from the volcano in 2018 destroyed more than 700 homes.