Half of young parents struggle to bond with kids due to screen time, study finds

Half of America's young parents are struggling to bond with their kids, and the culprit is nearly inescapable: screen time.

The poll of 2,000 U.S. millennial and Gen Z parents found 42% of them feel disconnected from their children due to technology, with kids spending an average of four hours in front of screens on a typical day.

As a result, parents said they notice their kids are easily distracted (42%), get less physical activity (42%), can be irritable (34%), have trouble sleeping (30%) and disengage with people around them (30%).

RELATED STORY | Kids with excessive screen time risk health trouble as adults

Commissioned by Lowes and conducted by Talker Research, the study revealed over half of parents (54%) try to encourage less screen time for their kids by providing them with more hands-on activities and outlets, like playing with toys (68%), helping around the home (66%) and coloring (66%).

Other activities, like crafts (63%), reading (60%), building (44%) and STEM-based activities (42%) were also popular ways parents get their kids away from screens.

This can be harder in the winter season, as more than half (56%) of parents say screen time increases when temperatures drop or the weather turns bad.

Parents spend an average of 10 hours per week looking for non-screen activities for their kids and wish they had more free activities for their kids nearby.

Those activities include things they can do as a family (58%), be outdoors (56%), DIY workshops (48%), creative arts and crafts (48%) and educational activities (39%).

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Students on track to spend 25 years of their lifetime on phones, study warns

For many parents, the inspiration to encourage hands-on activities away from screens comes from their own childhood.

Nearly half (46%) recalled frequently participating in DIY projects with their own parents growing up, and they recall feelings of happiness (58%), creativity (56%), satisfaction (47%) and confidence (40%) from those experiences.

With those fond memories in mind, seven in 10 have tried to recreate those activities with their own children.

Eighty-seven percent of parents believe doing DIY projects with their kids would help strengthen their bond, in addition to teaching patience (63%), expressing creativity (59%) and learning how to work better with others (56%).

Research methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 American millennial and Gen Z parents of children aged 2 – 18 who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Lowe's and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19, 2026.