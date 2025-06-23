Watch Now
Students on track to spend 25 years of their lifetime on phones, study warns

Social media was the top screen-time category, cited by 98% of respondents, followed by streaming and messaging.
Students are on track to spend more than 25 years of their lives on smartphones, according to a new study that tracked the habits of children to young adults.

The report, released by research firm Fluid Focus, surveyed nearly 3,000 students across the U.K. and Ireland. Nearly three-quarters of students said their phone habits were harming their ability to study, and more than 75% reported negative effects on their mental health.

Social media was the top screen-time category, cited by 98% of respondents, followed by streaming and messaging. Only a small fraction of usage involved educational or productivity tools.

The findings also highlight that nearly half of students struggle to sleep due to late-night scrolling, and many report feeling disconnected from real-life experiences. Female and university students reported the highest rates of phone-related anxiety and sleep disruption.

Despite the troubling trends, the study found many students want change, with 68% saying they hope to cut down on screen time, and most believe doing so would improve both grades and well-being.

