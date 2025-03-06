Watch Now
Flamin hot Cheeto that resembles Pokémon character sells for nearly $90K at auction

The spicy snack looks like Charizard, therefore bringing the nickname “Cheetozard.”
Someone purchased a “flamin hot Cheeto” that resembles a Pokémon character for nearly $90,000.

Goldin, an auction house based in New Jersey, sold the Cheeto in a clear box affixed to a Pokémon card.

It was discovered and preserved between 2018 and 2022, according to Goldin’s website.

It went up for auction over the weekend, ultimately selling for a grand total of $87,840.

