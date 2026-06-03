First smile lands Minnesota’s Cameron Chung the title of 2026 Gerber baby

We finally have the Gerber spokesbaby for 2026! Following a nationwide search, Cameron Chung from Minnesota was announced as the winner of the 2026 Gerber Photo Search.

Cameron’s winning photo (seen above) was a snapshot of his first intentional smile following a family walk.

“Navigating a colicky newborn and a challenging postpartum experience was incredibly tough — a reality we know so many mothers and parents quietly share,” said Rachael Olsen, Cameron’s mom. “But seeing Cameron’s first true smile break through on that cold Minnesota day was pure magic. It erased the exhaustion of those early months and reminded us that his joy makes every single challenge worth it.”

Cameron will be featured in marketing campaigns as well as Gerber's social media channels throughout the year. He and his family will receive $50,000, along with a special Gerber® Childrenswear "Grow With Us" wardrobe valued at $2,000.

Cameron is approaching his first birthday, and his parents say he brings them more joy than they could ever imagine.

“To have Cameron named as the 2026 Gerber Baby is a dream come true,” added Alden Chung, Cameron’s dad. “We’re so excited to share his smile with the world — reminding families that there is joy in the everyday moments of parenthood — and to be part of the legacy that celebrates both children and the parents who raise them.”

RELATED STORY | Search for 2024 Gerber Baby begins: How you and your little one can win $25,000

Gerber did not host a Photo Search contest or name a winner in 2025; however, in 2024, the contest was won by Akil "Sonny" McLeod from Arizona.