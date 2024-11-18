Federal government says it's investigating Ford's recall practices

The federal government says it has launched two investigations into Ford's recall practices after some were not comprehensive enough and others may not have worked to solve the problem.

The new probe surrounded a 2019 recall of Ford Expeditions and a recall from earlier this year of Ford Bronco Sport SUVs.

In April, Ford recalled about 457,000 Bronco Sport SUVs made between 2021 and 2024 because they would randomly lose power.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday there have been several complaints from Bronco owners who got the recall fix but still had issues with their vehicles losing power.

It's a similar case for a past recall affecting Ford Expeditions. In that notice, the automaker said 113,000 Expeditions made from 2019 through 2020 had issues with seat belts tightening up.

However, the NHTSA said some car owners reported having the same issue even though their cars were not listed in the recall.

This comes just a few days after the NHTSA announced Ford will pay a penalty of up to $165 million for failing to comply with federal recall requirements. The agency said it's the second-largest civil penalty in its history.