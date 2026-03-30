U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
U.S. News

Actions

FBI says man who crashed truck into Michigan synagogue was inspired by Hezbollah

No one among the 150 children and staff was injured in the attack.
Police tape hangs outside the Temple Israel synagogue Friday, March 13, 2026, in West Bloomfield Township, Mich.
Paul Sancya/AP
Police tape hangs outside the Temple Israel synagogue Friday, March 13, 2026, in West Bloomfield Township, Mich.
Police tape hangs outside the Temple Israel synagogue Friday, March 13, 2026, in West Bloomfield Township, Mich.
Posted

A man who crashed his pickup truck into a Detroit-area synagogue earlier in March was carrying out an attack inspired by Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist organization, the FBI said Monday.

Ayman Ghazali made a video before the attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, saying he wanted to “kill as many of them as I possibly can,” said Jennifer Runyan, head of the FBI in Detroit.

RELATED STORY | Michigan synagogue attacker recently lost family in Israeli airstrike on Lebanon

Ghazali, 41, of Dearborn Heights, sat in the parking lot for a few hours on March 12 before smashing his pickup through closed doors and into the hallway of an early childhood education area, striking a security guard.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Authorities track a surge in antisemitic attacks worldwide

He then exchanged gunfire with another guard before fatally shooting himself, the FBI said at the time. The Ford F150, stocked with commercial-grade fireworks and jugs of gasoline, caught fire during the confrontation.

First responders quickly cleared the building, and no one among the 150 children and staff was injured, officials said.

Most Recent

U.S. News
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.