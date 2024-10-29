Famous Yellowstone grizzly bear '399' killed after a vehicle collision

A famous grizzly bear known as “399” in the Jackson, Wyoming area was struck and killed by a vehicle last week, National Park Service officials said.

Named for her tag attached by wildlife researchers, 399 was the oldest known reproducing female grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone area, officials said.

She was killed on Oct. 22 by a vehicle along Highway 26/89 in Snake River Canyon, just outside of Grand Teton National Park. The driver of the vehicle is OK.

At the time of the vehicle collision, 399 had her yearling cub with her but officials said they don’t believe the cub was injured.

399 became a famous fixture in the region throughout her 28 years of life.

“The grizzly bear is an iconic species that helps make the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so extraordinary. Grizzly bear 399 has been perhaps the most prominent ambassador for the species. She has inspired countless visitors into conservation stewardship around the world and will be missed,” said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins in a statement on Facebook.

Following the news of 399’s tragic death, several of the park rangers shared their memories of seeing the iconic grizzly. Many of the special moments involved seeing her in momma bear mode with her countless cubs over the years.

Bear-vehicle collisions are not uncommon in the area, park officials said.

From 2009 to 2023, there have been 49 grizzly bear mortalities due to vehicle collisions in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. On average, 3.3 bears are killed by a vehicle each year in the area, according to the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team.

399’s death marks the second bear fatality from a vehicle collision in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem for 2024.

It should be noted that 399 is not part of the popular Fat Bear Week, which takes place at Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve.