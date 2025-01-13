Families of Americans held by Taliban upset by lack of deal for their release

In an interview with Scripps News on Monday, the wife of an American held by the Taliban in Afghanistan expressed her frustration with the lack of progress in getting her husband home.

It's been more than 800 days since the Taliban tookAnna Corbett's husband, Ryan.

In all that time, she's tried to meet with President Joe Biden, but that never happened. Over the weekend, though, the president called her and the families of other Americans held in Afghanistan.

However, Corbett said she came away from the call disappointed. She said while there is a deal on the table with the Taliban, the president indicated to them that the U.S. will not take the deal.

Part of the reason, according to The Associated Press, is that the deal would require the trade of a detainee at Guantanamo Bay for American hostages in Afghanistan.

There are at least three of them: Corbett, American George Glezmann and U.S.-Afghanistan dual national Mahmood Habibi. However, the Taliban will only include Corbett and Glezmann. As a result, President Biden told the families he was not moving forward with the deal.

In the meantime, Anna Corbett traveled to Mar-a-Lago, hoping to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. He sent his nominee for national security advisor, Mike Waltz, to meet with her.

"That was just mind-blowing because we took 16 months to meet with the current national security advisor — and here within 48 hours of coming down here, not only did we meet with him, but he actually came to us, gave us over an hour of his time and showed deep concern for Ryan and our family and expressed that President Trump is wanting to bring him home," Corbett said. "And he's a deal-maker. He's tough and he's going to do what he can to bring Ryan home."

Anna Corbett said she was also able to talk with her husband, Ryan, by phone over the weekend. The Taliban occasionally allows him a phone call. She said he was not in good shape there, but that he was hopeful about her trip to Mar-a-Lago.