Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys leader, released from prison after pardon

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been released from prison after receiving a pardon from President Donald Trump, Scripps News has learned.

Tarrio is one of the 1,500 people either charged or convicted in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, who were pardoned on Monday.

Others pardoned include members of the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers. President Trump also commuted the sentences of 14 others.

AP / Scripps News This combination of images shows the 14 Capitol insurrectionists who had their sentences commuted by President Donald Trump.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to him for his timely and significant decision to issue a full and complete pardon for our client, Enrique Tarrio," a statement from Tarrio's attorney says.

Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison after being found guilty of seditious conspiracy in 2023.

"Throughout this journey, we have steadfastly maintained that the charges and the subsequent prosecution were politically motivated, and today, with President Trump’s act of clemency, that long-fought battle concludes," the statement from Tarrio's attorney says.

Tarrio's attorney told Scripps News that they are working on transportation for Tarrio to return to his hometown of Miami.

Speaking Monday evening from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., following his inaugural parade, President Trump referred to those charged in connection to Jan. 6 as "hostages" who were unjustly prosecuted.

"This proclamation ends a grave national injustice that has been perpetrated upon the American people over the last four years and begins a process of national reconciliation," the executive order reads.

President Trump also directed the attorney general to dismiss any pending indictments against individuals over their conduct in regards to Jan. 6.

An estimated 140 police officers were assaulted on the day of the riot, including about 80 from the U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department.