Trump administration moves to cut federal contracts for Harvard

The Trump administration is asking federal agencies to cancel remaining contracts with Harvard University, a senior administration official said Tuesday.

The government already has canceled more than $2.6 billion in federal research grants for the Ivy League school, which has pushed back on the administration's demands for changes to several of its policies.

Cuts to contracts could take away millions more from Harvard's budget.

A draft letter from the General Services Administration directs agencies to review contracts with the university and seek alternate vendors. The administration is planning to send a version of the letter Tuesday, the official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations.

The New York Times first reported on the letter.