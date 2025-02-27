Speaking to parents about the push to limit cell phone usage in schools

In Michigan, one of the big issues dividing parents, teachers, and students alike is the use of cell phones in schools. There's currently no statewide law requiring districts to set specific policies, but the state's governor wants to change that.

The governor's office says the focus of the effort is about supporting local school districts and their efforts to limit cell phone use in the classroom. Some parents and education officials have different takes.

RELATED STORY | Efforts to ban cellphones in classrooms try to reduce distraction

Giovanni De Jesus says monitoring the cell phone use of his sixth grader is a big deal in his household.

“We have applications that can actually limit what they can and can’t do during certain times," Giovanni explained.

But when it comes to limiting cell phone access outside of the home and inside school walls, local districts vary.

“I actually would agree that we should limit that just a bit more," Giovanni said.

“It’s needed," Emily Tonkovich added. "We know that cell phones are not only a distraction but they also have an impact on kids mental health, well being ... I think it would be helpful to have a clean cut policy across the state that would help the schools enforce restrictions on cell phone use."

“I don’t think cell phones belong in the schools, they’re supposed to be there to learn not to be playing on their phone," Jan McQueen agreed.

RELATED STORY | Most Americans support banning cellphones in classrooms, Pew survey says

John Bernia, Superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools, isn't so sure.

“I'm just curious because from my perspective, I wonder what the state can do that is gonna be more effective than what I can do with my administrative team and what our school board can do through policies," Bernia said.

Grades K-8 in his district already have restrictions on cell phones in the classroom. Bernia said he's looking for state help in what he sees as bigger issues.

“I understand where the governor is coming from," he said. "I want to minimize distractions. I see the harm that cell phones do, but that to me is a local issue, and I'd rather see us focus our energy statewide on things like math, reading, and attendance."

This story was originally published by Christiana Ford with the Scripps News Group.