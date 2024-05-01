Florida teacher pay drops to 50th in the nation

The average Florida teacher salary has dropped to 50th in the country, according to a new report released by the National Education Association.

The average teacher pay in the state was ranked 48th out of 50 states and D.C. just last year before it dipped yet again to the bottom of the pack.

The Florida Education Association (FEA) has been asking lawmakers to increase funding by $2.5 billion a year for the next seven years in order to address inadequate pay, as well as to hire more mental health specialists and support the academic needs of students.

According to FEA, 77% of school districts pay a starting salary below $50,000.

At a national level, there were some gains in educator pay last year, but data suggests salaries continue to lag behind inflation for the past decade.

The national average public school teacher salary grew 4.1% year-over-year in 2023 to $69,544, NEA says. But when adjusted for inflation, teachers are getting paid 5.3% less than they were 10 years ago.

Unlike Florida, states like Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Mississippi, and Washington showed progress in teacher pay, according to NEA.

Data shows that in states with collective bargaining, teachers earn 26% more, on average.

This story was originally published by Rebekah Nelson at Scripps News Tampa, with additional reporting by Scripps News.