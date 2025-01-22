'Easy way, or the hard way': Trump threatens Russia with 'taxes, tariffs, and sanctions' over war in Ukraine

In one of his first foreign policy moves since taking office, President Donald Trump is threatening financial repercussions against Russia over its ongoing war in Ukraine.

"Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE," he said in a statement. "If we don’t make a 'deal,' and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries. Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It’s time to 'MAKE A DEAL.' NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!"

On the campaign trail, President Trump pledged to end the war in Ukraine before his inauguration. However, the war has continued.

This week, a Ukrainian drone attack reportedly targeted a Russian aviation plant, sparking a fire, while Russia launched missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, injuring at least 15 civilians.

Just hours after his inauguration, President Trump emphasized the need to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin to gauge his willingness for peace, noting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is prepared for a peace agreement.

"Zelenskyy wants to make a deal," President Trump said from the Oval Office on Monday. "I don't know if Putin does. He might. He should make a deal. I think he's destroying Russia by not making a deal."

On his first day in office, President Trump signed an executive order freezing U.S. foreign development aid for 90 days to reassess its programs, leaving the impact on Ukraine — which received over $17 billion in aid last year —uncertain.

In Moscow, Putin addressed his Security Council, advocating for a peace deal that respects all parties involved but cautioned against short-term truces that could reignite the conflict.

While President Trump says a diplomatic solution is the goal, the path forward remains uncertain amid ongoing military actions and geopolitical tensions.