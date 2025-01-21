President Trump says Putin should make a deal to end war in Ukraine

President Donald Trump, just hours after his inauguration, announced his intention to end the war in Ukraine by engaging in direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump emphasized the need to speak with Putin to gauge his willingness for peace, noting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is prepared for a peace agreement.

"Zelenskyy wants to make a deal," Trump said from the Oval Office on Monday. "I don't know if Putin does. He might. He should make a deal. I think he's destroying Russia by not making a deal."

In Moscow, Putin addressed his Security Council, advocating for a peace deal that respects all parties involved but cautioned against short-term truces that could reignite the conflict.

However, tensions remain high as a Ukrainian drone attack reportedly targeted a Russian aviation plant, sparking a fire, while Russia launched missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, injuring at least 15 civilians.

On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order freezing U.S. foreign development aid for 90 days to reassess its programs, leaving the impact on Ukraine, which received over $17 billion in aid last year, uncertain.

While Trump says a diplomatic solution is the goal, the path forward remains uncertain amid ongoing military actions and geopolitical tensions.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.