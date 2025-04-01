Death of ex-Yankees player's son now investigated for carbon monoxide poisoning

Officials in Costa Rica are now saying carbon monoxide poisoning may have caused the death of the teenage son of a former MLB player, backtracking on comments a week earlier that linked the death to possible "food intoxication."

Retired New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and his wife Jessica announced last month that their 14-year-old son, Miller, "passed away peacefully in his sleep" on March 21st after falling ill while on a family vacation in Costa Rica. According to multiple reports, officials initially suspected Miller died from asphyxiation linked to consuming food that contained toxins.

However, asphyxiation has since been ruled out as the cause of death because officials are now saying "high emissions of carbon monoxide" were found in Miller's hotel room and may have contributed to his death, ESPN reported, citing Randall Zuniga, director of Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Department.

According to the outlet, Zuniga said at a press conference that Miller's room was adjacent to "a machine room," which investigators believe could be the source of the high levels of carbon monoxide in Miller's room. But Zuniga said these are preliminary findings as a final autopsy and toxicology report has not yet been released.

@Yankees via X This combination of photos shows Miller Gardner, left, and then a photo of Miller alongside his father, Brett, mother, Jessica, and brother Hunter.

Following news of Gardner's death, the New York Yankees said the organization was "filled with grief."

"Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss," the team said in a statement. "It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller."

"Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time," the Yankees organization added. "May Miller rest in peace."

Brett Gardner, 41, spent his entire MLB career with the Yankees after being drafted by New York in 2005. Over the course of his career, the fleet-footed outfielder would go on to bat .256, with 139 home run, 578 runs batted in, and 274 stolen bases.

Gardner also won one World Series with the team in 2009 before retiring after the 2021 season.