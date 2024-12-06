Water bottle tested for fingerprints in search for UnitedHealthcare CEO killer

Reward posters are up across Manhattan as the search for the person who shot and killed the CEO of UnitedHealthcare enters day three.

The shooter's stop at Starbucks minutes before the shooting may offer clues about his identity. The Associated Press reports that surveillance video shows the gunman buying water and a protein bar from a Starbucks location near where the shooting occurred. The bottle and wrapper of the protein bar were reportedly recovered from a trash can and sent to the city's medical examiner for fingerprint testing.

Officers have also searched at least two New York hostels after receiving a tip that Brian Thompson's killer may have stayed in at least one of the locations.

AP This undated photo provided by UnitedHealth Group shows UnitedHealthcare chief executive officer Brian Thompson.

A representative from one of the hostels told Scripps News they "are fully cooperating with the NYPD."

On Thursday, the NYPD released a picture of a person of interest. However, police have not specified whether the man seen smiling at the hostel is the same person they believe killed Thompson.

NYPD The NYPD released an image of a person of interest who is sought in the homicide of UnitedHealthcare's CEO.



A law enforcement source told WABC-TV in New York that the man pulled his mask down to reveal his smile as he was apparently flirting with the front desk receptionist.

Thompson was killed Wednesday morning as he was walking from the hotel where he was staying to the New York Hilton Midtown for a conference with investors, police said.

Surveillance video shows the gunman, who was wearing a coat and a mask, walking up behind Thompson and firing shots into his back.

Police said the shooter then hopped onto an e-bike and rode into Central Park.

Police have not established a motive, but a law enforcement official told The Associated Press that shell casings with the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose" were found at the scene of the shooting.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the gunman's capture.