'Depose,' 'Deny,' 'Defend' reportedly written on shell casings in slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO

The words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” written on shell casings found at the site where UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally wounded on Wednesday near a Manhattan hotel, ABC News reported on Thursday, citing a law enforcement source.

Thompson was killed Wednesday in what is being described as a targeted attack.

According to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the perpetrator was "lying in wait" until Thompson arrived.

Thompson, who resides in Minnesota, was walking toward the Hilton for a meeting with investors when the gunman came up from behind and began firing shots, according to New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny. UnitedHealthcare is one of the largest health insurance providers in the United States.

As of Thursday, a massive manhunt continued for the person who shot Thompson.

As of early Thursday, police have not released the name of a possible suspect. He was seen getting onto an e-bike and rode into Central Park, Kenny said. There is a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest.