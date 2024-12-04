UnitedHealthcare CEO killed in 'targeted attack' in NYC

The CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was killed Wednesday in what is being described as a targeted attack.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. near a hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said investigators learned the gunman arrived at the area about five minutes before the victim.

Thompson, who resides in Minnesota, was walking toward the Hilton for a meeting with investors when the gunman came up from behind and began firing shots, according to Kenny.

The shooter fled the scene, hopped onto a bike and rode into Central Park, Kenny said. He has still not been captured. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

These are images of the individual sought in connection to this investigation. If anyone has information as to the identity or location of this individual please contact @NYPDTips at 1(800)577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/sm2GuEOYk1 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 4, 2024

Thompson, meanwhile, was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

UnitedHealthcare is one of the largest health insurance providers in the United States. The Associated Press reports that investors gathered for the conference were told it would be ending early in light of Wednesday's events.

The shooting happened at a busy time in New York. On Wednesday night, thousands of people will gather for the lighting of the Rockafeller Center Christmas Tree. Officials said NYPD will be out in full force to make sure people feel safe.

