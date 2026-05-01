Video of Correspondents' Dinner incident shows a dog may have noticed the suspect before he rushed security

The Justice Department released more than 5 minutes of new video footage from the night prosecutors say Cole Tomas Allen attempted to charge the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The video, released Thursday, appears to show 31-year-old Allen running through a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, April 25, with what seems to be a gun pointed at law enforcement. Agents respond by drawing their own weapons and shooting.

Another moment that caught viewers' attention was a K-9 unit appearing to follow Allen as he walked through a doorway before the incident occurred, with its handler holding it back.

Prosecutors say the footage captures Allen's movements from Friday night through just moments before Saturday's shooting. Allen is accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump, who was sitting in a ballroom one floor below the security checkpoint.

In a post on X, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said the video shows Allen shot a Secret Service agent.

But legal experts say the footage may not be as clear-cut as prosecutors suggest.

Georgetown Law Professor David Super said the video alone does not prove Allen fired a weapon.

"I would be surprised if the jury would look at this and accept that it proves something that you just can't see," Super said.

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Joshua Ederheimer, senior director at the University of Virginia's Center for Public Safety and Justice, addressed the moment where the security dog appeared to notice Allen.

" Based on the information that we have, we don't know what kind of canine dog that is,” said Ederheimer.

“I don't give that weight as a failure. I think, to be honest with you, that having a canine dog there is just another layer of protection," said Ederheimer.

Legal experts say while the video could support some of the prosecution's claims, it could also end up working in the defense's favor. Super said the judge overseeing the case has significant authority if the pretrial release of the footage is found to have compromised the proceedings.

"The prosecution here appears to be trying to get a leg up in public opinion with any prospective jurors,” said Super. “The judge presiding over the case is responsible for ceding an impartial jury. And if they believe that can't be done because of the actions of the prosecution, they have the power either to move the case, or if it can't be done anywhere, to dismiss the case.”

Allen has been charged with attempting to assassinate the president and firearms charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 11.



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