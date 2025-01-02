What's Turo, the app used to rent trucks in New Orleans attack, Las Vegas blast?

Rental car service Turo was used to obtain the vehicles in separate attacks early New Year's Day in Las Vegas and New Orleans, the company confirmed late Wednesday.

Officials have not confirmed any connection between the attacks. The incident in New Orleans involved a Ford F-150 Lightning truck that ran over dozens of people on Bourbon Street, killing 15. Authorities have said the Las Vegas incident involved a Tesla Cybertruck loaded with fireworks and fuel canisters.

Authorities said the driver of the Cybertruck died and seven others were injured from an intentional explosion.

Turo said it was "devastated" by the incidents.

"Our trust and safety team is actively partnering with law enforcement authorities to share any information that could be helpful in their investigations," the company said in a statement. "We do not believe that either renter had a criminal background that would have identified them as a security threat, and we are not currently aware of any information that indicates the two incidents are related."

What is Turo

Turo is similar to short-term vacation rentals, but instead of homes, Turo rents vehicles. The platform differs from standard rental car companies in that the vehicles rented to drivers are owned by a third party.

People can list their vehicles for rent, and customers can use the app to obtain the vehicle from the owners.

The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, France, and the United Kingdom.

Turo began operations in 2021 and as of last year, boasted that nearly 360,000 vehicles have been listed on the platform. The company said its hosts have earned $3.8 billion by using the platform.

The company said that in 2023, 3.7 million guests booked a vehicle using Turo.

"Turo is dedicated to fostering a trustworthy marketplace. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards in risk management, thanks to our world-class trust and safety technologies and teams that include experienced former law enforcement professionals," the company said on Wednesday.

In its 2023 year-end financial report, Turo recognized the liability facing the company.

"We may be found to be subject to liability for the activities of hosts and guests, which could harm our reputation, increase our operating costs, and materially and adversely affect our business, results of operations, and financial condition," it said.