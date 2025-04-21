Deputy and gunman shot after authorities pursue armed suspect in Houston

Two people were shot in an incident outside a Texas courthouse Monday, officials said.

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen said a deputy was shot and had been hospitalized in stable condition. A suspect in the incident was also shot and is also in stable condition.

The shooting occurred in downtown Houston near the Family Law Center, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Authorities say they spotted a person with a gun approaching the area on Monday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement personnel pursued the suspect and a shootout ensued.

Witnesses reported hearing as many as 20 shots fired. No other individuals were injured in the exchange.

Authorities identified the injured deputy as Sheila Jones, a military veteran who has worked in law enforcement for 30 years.

Authorities have not identified the suspect in the incident, but Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said "we will prosecute this individual to the fullest extent of the law."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.