Trial for Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris Fashion Week robbery begins

The trial of 10 men charged in connection with the 2016 armed robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian has officially commenced.

The high-profile case arises from an audacious heist that took place during Paris Fashion Week almost nine years ago. On the night of the robbery, Kardashian was asleep in her luxury suite when the suspects gained access to the apartment.

They restrained her by tying her hands and feet, subsequently placing her in a bathroom as they ransacked the space. The thieves made off with millions of dollars in jewelry, including rings and other valuables.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Man sues Kim Kardashian for mistakenly identifying him as a death row inmate

In a twist of fate, one piece of jewelry was inadvertently dropped by the robbers, carrying DNA evidence that may prove crucial to the case. CCTV footage also captured images of the suspects, who attempted to disguise themselves as police officers.

Dubbed the "Grandpa Robbers" by French media, many of the defendants were born in the 1950s. The trial is expected to run until the end of May, with Kardashian anticipated to provide testimony at some point during the proceedings.

As the case unfolds, the world watches closely to see how justice will be served for the daring theft that shocked the fashion capital of the world.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.