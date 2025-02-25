Watch Now
EntertainmentCelebrity

Actions

Man sues Kim Kardashian for mistakenly identifying him as a death row inmate

Kardashian’s attorney said the image was taken down immediately after the error was discovered and called it a simple mistake.
Kardashian’s attorney said the image was taken down immediately after the error was discovered and called it a simple mistake. (Scripps News)
Kim Kardashian
Posted
and last updated

Kim Kardashian is being sued after allegedly misidentifying a man on Instagram as a death row inmate last year.

Kardashian attempted to bring awareness to Texas death row inmate Ivan Cantu and ask her followers to sign a petition to save his life, but mistakenly used a photo of a man who lives in New York that shares the same name.

The New York man is suing the celebrity for libel, slander, emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

Kardashian’s attorney said the image was taken down immediately after the error was discovered and called it a simple mistake.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Entertainment
Tablo TV promo

Endless TV entertainment without the subscription.