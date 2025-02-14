Watch Now
U.S. NewsCrime

Actions

Thousands of counterfeit stamps seized by border officials in Chicago

All the parcels that were obtained by CBP were arriving from China and officials said if the stamps were genuine, the face value would be over $118,000.
USPS Forever stamps
Shutterstock
U.S. Postal Service Forever stamps.
USPS Forever stamps
Posted

More than 160,000 counterfeit U.S. Forever Stamps were seized in Chicago last weekend, officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protections (CBP) officers assigned to the Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team at the Chicago International Mail Branch said they were able to intercept eight shipments containing a total of 161,860 counterfeit stamps.

CBP said it has seen an uptick in counterfeit postage stamps especially around the holidays — like Valentine's Day.

Counterfeit stamps
Counterfeit stamps seized in Chicago.

Officials said that "while the print quality of the seized postage was poor, the counterfeit quality is improving and the average consumer may not notice a difference from an authentic stamp."

All the parcels that were obtained by CBP were arriving from China and officials said if the stamps were genuine, the face value would be over $118,000.

RELATED STORY | Dozens of giant live beetles disguised as Japanese snacks intercepted at LAX

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

U.S. News
Court TV logo

WATCH LIVE: Court TV is your front row seat to justice.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.