Testimony ends in Lindsay Clancy murder trial. Jury set to hear closing arguments Thursday

Lindsay Clancy knew the difference between right and wrong the day she killed her three children, the final prosecution rebuttal witness in her murder trial testified Wednesday.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Gregory Saathoff told the jury that according to Clancy's own account, no voice in her head told her where to kill the children, what to use, or in what order. He testified that carrying out the killings without those instructions suggested she was in control of the events.

"The day was really one of significant control," Saathoff said. "The activities that she engaged in that day, spending time with her children with Play Doh, taking them outside to build a snowman, sending photographs of the children to her mother to her husband on Instagram, fixing lunch and also fixing dinner for the children, so the activities of that day were controlled, as were the activities in terms of the planning."

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Saathoff also disputed the voice Clancy said she heard, noting it was unusual that the only time she reported hearing it was the night of the killings and that it stopped once her children were dead — but before she jumped out of the window of their home. He did acknowledge her suicide attempt was legitimate and very serious.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington pushed back hard during cross-examination, particularly over Saathoff's experience. Saathoff acknowledged he has not worked with postpartum patients in at least 30 years and that he spoke with Clancy for the first time less than three months ago via Zoom — more than three years after the murders.

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Clancy has already admitted to the killings, but her attorneys argue she was in a psychotic state at the time and cannot be held criminally responsible.

Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday morning, after which the jury will decide whether Clancy should be held criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children.