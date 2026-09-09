Tate brothers will remain in custody while they fight extradition to the UK

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in jail while they fight extradition to the United Kingdom, where they are accused of rape and sex trafficking.

A federal judge in Miami ruled Wednesday the brothers had not demonstrated that they were not a flight risk or a danger to the community.

The ruling means they will stay in custody in Florida as extradition hearings go on, a process that could take months.

Attorneys for the Tates said the ruling could make it impossible for them to prepare for other legal proceedings that are ongoing at the same time, including a case in Romania in which Andrew Tate is charged with trafficking minors, sex with a minor, and money laundering. Tristan Tate was indicted with complicity in the same case.

“They are now facing an extraordinary situation in which they are being held thousands of miles from Romania while Romanian proceedings continue, deadlines approach, an additional indictment is said to be imminent and their own Romanian lawyer says he cannot properly prepare,” the Tates' attorney said on Wednesday.

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Prosecutors allege the Tates remain a flight risk due to their comments about their wealth and access to passports.

Attorneys for the Tates say they may appeal the judge's decision.