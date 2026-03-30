Student shoots a teacher, fatally shoots himself at a Texas high school

A student shot a teacher at a Texas high school and then fatally shot himself, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. The teacher was taken to a San Antonio hospital, but the sheriff’s office did not have an update on her condition. The 15-year-old male student died on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told The Associated Press that the student died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The school was placed on lockdown, and students were taken to a middle school to be reunited with parents, the sheriff’s office said.

