U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
U.S. NewsCrime

Actions

Student shoots a teacher, fatally shoots himself at a Texas high school

Gun,Control,Legislation,And,School,Shooting,Prevention,Concept,With,A
Victor Moussa/Shutterstock.com
A gun is pictured on top of a notebook and pencils.
Gun,Control,Legislation,And,School,Shooting,Prevention,Concept,With,A
Posted
and last updated

A student shot a teacher at a Texas high school and then fatally shot himself, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. The teacher was taken to a San Antonio hospital, but the sheriff’s office did not have an update on her condition. The 15-year-old male student died on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told The Associated Press that the student died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The school was placed on lockdown, and students were taken to a middle school to be reunited with parents, the sheriff’s office said.

Most Recent

U.S. News
Court TV logo

WATCH LIVE: Court TV is your front row seat to justice.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.