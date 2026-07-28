Seattle police say teen arrested in connection with shooting had ghost gun

The 15-year-old arrested after a shootout at food festival near Seattle's Space Needle over the weekend was armed with a ghost gun with an extended magazine, police said Tuesday.

Police Chief Shon Barnes told a news conference that the weapon was a 9 mm gun from Polymer80 — a now-defunct company that was once a leading manufacturer of ghost gun parts.

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Investigators also recovered two other weapons and 14 shell casings that had been fired by weapons of two different calibers, he said.

There were at least three suspects involved in a shootout at a crowded food festival near Seattle's Space Needle over the weekend, police said Monday. One of them was among those killed in the violence.

In a document filed in juvenile court in Seattle, police said they believed there were at least three shooters: the 15-year-old, an acquaintance who died at the scene and "at least one other unknown suspect." Authorities had earlier said they believed there were two.

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Ghost guns are privately made firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and are often purchased without a background check.

Law enforcement officials say ghost guns have increasingly been used in violent crimes across the U.S.