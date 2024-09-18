Sean 'Diddy' Combs to remain in jail after judge denies bail appeal

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will remain jailed after a second federal judge denied the music mogul's request for bail in his sex trafficking case.

This comes a day after attorneys for Combs had their request denied to release him on a $50 million bond secured to his and his mother's Miami homes, arguing he wasn't a flight risk or a danger to those in his community.

Combs was arrested earlier this week after being accused in a federal indictment of threatening and coercing women while engaging in sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty to the indictment's charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors have argued against Combs' release, saying he has a history of attempting to coerce victims into supporting him or not speaking out and has "seemingly limitless resources" to flee. They cited the alleged violence he committed against his victims in urging the court to deny his bail.

The alleged violent events described in the indictment that accuses Combs of abusing women for years and presiding over an empire of sexual crimes come almost six months after federal agents raided his home as part of the investigation.

Federal authorities searched Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami in March as part of a sex-trafficking investigation. Combs had also in recent months been a defendant in sex abuse lawsuits. He has denied all the allegations in those suits.

The charges accuse the rapper of using his Combs Enterprise, including certain employees to "facilitate, and cover up his abuse and commercial sex."

The indictment also says physical abuse by Combs was "recurrent and widely known." There were numerous occasions since at least 2009, and continuing for years, in which Combs attacked women by "striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects at, and kicking them," among other things, the indictment detailed. In some cases, the alleged assaults were witnessed by others.