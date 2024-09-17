Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly arrested in Manhattan

Multiple outlets report music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested Monday in Manhattan, New York.

The charges on which he was arrested were not immediately clear — but according an unnamed source cited by the New York Times, they stem from a grand jury indictment against Combs.

Scripps News has not yet independently confirmed the reporting.

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo said in a statement to NBC News. "Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts."

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for additional updates.