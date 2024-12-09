Man questioned in Pennsylvania in connection to killing of health care CEO

A man with a gun similar to the one used to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was taken into custody in Pennsylvania on Monday and is being questioned by authorities, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The man also reportedly had writings that appeared to be critical of the health insurance industry.

The New York Times reports that the individual was stopped after authorities got a tip from someone who spotted the man at a McDonald's in Altoona, about 230 miles west of New York. The man reportedly presented officers with the same fake ID the gunman showed a worker when he checked into a hostel in New York.

Thompson was shot and killed outside of a Midtown Manhattan hotel on Wednesday. Since then, the gunman, who was seen wearing a mask and a jacket, has managed to evade authorities.

Police have released several photos of him. On Saturday, images showed him with a mask inside what appeared to be a taxi.

NYPD Person of interest in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO seen in a taxi.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said on Friday that they had obtained surveillance footage of the gunman entering a bus station. He added that the buses at that station would have taken the shooter outside of the city. A bag that the shooter was believed to be carrying was also found in Central Park on Friday.

The Associated Press reports that police returned to Central Park on Monday to search for more potential evidence.