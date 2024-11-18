'Random' stabbing spree in New York City leaves 2 dead and 1 injured

Two men were killed and a woman is fighting for their life after a man went on a violent stabbing spree in New York City Monday morning, according to the New York Police Department.

The incidents began shortly before 8:30 a.m. in Manhattan's 10th, 13th and 17th precincts, police said, and all appeared to be at random.

The first victim was a 36-year-old construction worker at his job site at 444 West 19th Street. Police said the 51-year-old suspect approached the victim and stabbed him in the abdomen before fleeing the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital shortly after arriving.

The second stabbing happened about two hours later at 500 East 30th Street. The 67-year-old victim was fishing when the suspect stabbed him multiple times in different parts of the body, police said. The victim was also pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

Police said the third and final attack occurred 30 minutes later — just before 11 a.m. — at East 42nd Street and First Avenue near the United Nations. The suspect stabbed a 36-year-old woman multiple times. She is in critical condition at New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to police.

The suspect was finally captured and taken into custody at East 46th Street and First Avenue after a cab driver witnessed the third stabbing and called the police. Two large kitchen knives covered in blood were recovered by police after he was arrested.

The suspect has eight prior arrests, including grand larceny. During a press conference, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said they are working to learn why the suspect was "on the streets."

"Our heart goes out to the families, goes out to other New Yorkers who observed such a terrible action. We will keep them in our prayer," said Adams.