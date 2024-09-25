Passenger killed after hijacker takes over Los Angeles city bus at gunpoint

A passenger was killed on board a Los Angeles bus early Wednesday following a pursuit, Los Angeles Police said on X.

The victim killed had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

According to police, Los Angeles Police received a call of an incident on a bus. After police located the bus, they attempted to communicate with the hijacker, but the bus pulled away and police gave chase.

Police said with the suspect still on board, SWAT joined the pursuit. After an hour, police used spike strips to stop the bus. Police then said that SWAT deployed flash-bangs to arrested the suspect. That's when police discovered that two passengers and driver were still on the bus.

The driver and other passenger were not injured.

"This operator continued to operate the bus in as safe a manner as he could under the circumstances, with the police trailing him for an hour before the spike strips finally took effect," Deputy Chief Donald Graham with the LAPD's Transit Services Division told KABC-TV.

