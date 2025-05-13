Olympic gold medal wrestler Kyle Snyder arrested in Ohio prostitution sting

Kyle Snyder, a 29-year-old Olympic gold medalist from the United States, has been arrested in connection with a prostitution sting in Ohio.

According to police, Snyder responded to online advertisements and attempted to pay an undercover officer for sex. He was taken into custody immediately.

Snyder made history at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro by becoming the youngest Olympic champion in U.S. wrestling history. He also earned a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

During his time in college, Snyder was a three-time NCAA wrestling champion at Ohio State University and won three national championships.

