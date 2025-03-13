Oklahoma grand jury indicts former Texas mega church pastor on child abuse charges

An Oklahoma grand jury has indicted a former pastor at a Texas mega church on five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child for alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s.

Prosecutors said they have filed charges against Robert Preston Morris, who resigned as a pastor at Southlake, Texas' Gateway Church in 2024. The church is considered to have one of the largest congregations in the U.S.

The indictment indicates that Morris engaged in sexual acts with a then 12-year-old, starting in 1982. The indictment gave descriptions of how Morris allegedly fondled the girl.

The alleged incidents continued for four years, the indictment claimed.

Prosecutors say the statute of limitations does not apply in this case as Morris was not a resident of Oklahoma at the time of the incidents.

“There can be no tolerance for those who sexually prey on children,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond. “This case is all the more despicable because the alleged perpetrator was a pastor who exploited his position. The victim in this case has waited far too many years for justice to be done.”

Morris had met with President Donald Trump during his first term, joining the president for a roundtable in Dallas in 2020 on "restoring, rebuilding, and renewing" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the event, President Trump remarked that Morris, and fellow Gateway Church founder Steve Dulin, were "great people."

"Great people with a great reputation. I have to say that. Great reputation. And Gateway Church — the team has been incredible in hosting us," President Trump said.