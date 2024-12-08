NYPD releases new photos of person of interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing

The New York Police Department released new images of a person of interest in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

NYPD Person of interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO.

In one image, the man, who is wearing a medical mask, is seen outside of a vehicle. In another image, he is seen inside what appears to be a taxi.

“The net is tightening,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Saturday.

Thompson was killed Wednesday morning as he was walking from the hotel where he was staying to the New York Hilton Midtown for a conference with investors, police said.

Despite being caught on surveillance video, the gunman has managed to evade police.

On Friday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said that they had obtained surveillance footage of the gunman entering a bus station.

“Those buses are interstate buses," he said. "That’s why we believe he may have left New York City.”

RELATED STORY | 'Depose,' 'Deny,' 'Defend' reportedly written on shell casings in slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Investigators also revealed on Friday that a bag they believe the shooter was carrying was found in Central Park.

It was removed with an excavator to prevent the risk of investigators contaminating even the ground around it with other traces, officials said.

Police did not share what, if anything, was in the bag.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.