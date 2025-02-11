Hundreds of eggs stolen from a cafe in Seattle, police say

Police are scrambling to crack another case of stolen eggs — this time in Seattle.

Officers said thieves stole hundreds of eggs from Luna Park Cafe near the city's industrial district last week.

Security footage shows two men taking more than 500 eggs that were worth about $400 from a refrigerated shed at the restaurant, according to police.

They also stole other breakfast items including bacon, blueberries and liquid egg products — all totaling $780.

Police said the suspects loaded the food into a van before taking off from the business. The van returned to the scene another time but apparently got spooked by an employee and fled once again, police said.

Egg thievery has now gone coast to coast.

Earlier this month, 100,000 eggs were stolen from the back of a tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania.

The price of eggs has soared over the past few weeks due to the avian flu impacting supply.