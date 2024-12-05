New images of person of interest released in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

The New York Police Department released pictures of a "person of interest" wanted for questioning in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

🚨UPDATE: Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4. This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack. The full investigative efforts of… pic.twitter.com/K3kzC4IbtS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 5, 2024

The person is seen in surveillance video wearing a coat with a hood. NYPD did not specify if this is the same individual who they believe shot Thompson or if the individual may have information about the shooter.

Thompson was killed Wednesday morning as he was walking from the hotel where he was staying to the New York Hilton Midtown for a conference with investors, police said.

AP This undated photo provided by UnitedHealth Group shows UnitedHealthcare chief executive officer Brian Thompson.

Surveillance video shows the gunman, who was wearing a coat and a mask, walk up behind Thompson and fire shots into his back. Police said the shooter continued to shoot Thompson as he was on the ground before

fleeing to a nearby dark alley.

Police said the shooter then hopped onto an e-bike and rode into Central Park.

Police have not established a motive, but a law enforcement official told The Associated Press that shell casings with the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose" were found at the scene of the shooting. As The Associated Press notes, the words could be in reference to strategies insurance companies use to avoid paying claims.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the gunman's capture.

Thompson was named the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021. He worked for the company since 2004.

"Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him," the company said in a statement after Thompson's death. "We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”