Mangione waives extradition, arrives in New York to face murder charges

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was extradited from Pennsylvania to New York on Thursday, just days after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed murder charges against Mangione.

Mangione originally contested extradition to New York, but he dropped his opposition to being moved on Thursday. He has spent the last 10 days in a Pennsylvania jail after a five-day manhunt concluded.

During Thursday's hearing, he was officially remanded to authorities in New York. He arrived in New York several hours later.

RELATED STORY | Assassination of a CEO: A Court TV & Scripps News Special Report

Mangione was indicted Tuesday in New York on multiple counts of murder, including a first-degree murder charge and two second-degree murder charges. Two of those counts include allegations of committing the crimes in furtherance of terrorism and as an act of terrorism. Two of the murder charges carry a maximum of life in prison.

Mangione will also face federal charges after arriving in New York.

His attorney responded to reports about potential federal charges on Thursday.

“The federal government's reported decision to pile on top of an already overcharged first-degree murder and state terror case is highly unusual and raises serious constitutional and statutory double jeopardy concerns," said attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo. "We are ready to fight these charges in whatever court they are brought."

The case has drawn attention from across the U.S. as the nation's health care system faces much criticism. Several supporters of Mangione showed up outside the Altoona, Pennsylvania, courthouse — with some arriving dressed as Luigi from the Super Mario Bros. video games.