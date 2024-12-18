Watch Now
Assassination of a CEO

Assassination of a CEO: A Court TV & Scripps News Special Report

Go inside the mind of Luigi Mangione, with details on his alleged spiral from a prep school valedictorian to accused killer, and learn about the victim, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Scripps News
As the country remains captivated by the brazen killing of a top U.S. health care executive on a New York City street, Scripps News and Court TV present a live, co-produced special, “Assassination of a CEO.”

Hosted by Court TV anchor, former prosecutor and Emmy-award winning legal journalist Vinnie Politan, the special goes inside the mind of Luigi Mangione, with details on his alleged spiral from a prep school valedictorian to accused killer, and learn about the victim, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a father of two.

Court TV’s legal correspondent Kelly Krapf and field reporter Cody Thomas will join forces with Scripps News legal affairs correspondent Ava-joye Burnett, national investigative reporter Patrick Terpstra, national correspondent Alex Miller, and WMAR’s Elizabeth Worthington, reporting from Mangione’s hometown outside Baltimore.

